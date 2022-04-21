No chance of Gareth Ainsworth playing down Wycombe Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday head to Wycombe Wanderers with the Owls in a better position, ahead of their promotion rivals in the League One table and with a game in hand, too.

However, Darren Moore’s side will face a team who haven’t lost since February 26.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has declared his side's match this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday as the biggest of the season. Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The Owls are in decent form themselves and with sixth-placed Wycombe coming off the back of a surprising draw with relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon on Easter Monday, having beaten play-off chasing Plymouth a couple of days earlier, the Chairboys will be gunning to make up for lost ground.

And their boss Gareth Ainsworth has declared it ‘the biggest game of the season.’

He said: “For me, we now need to prepare for Sheffield Wednesday so we need to rest and recover as that’s really important for what will be the biggest game of the season and I can’t wait for it.”

“We snapped and snatched at the target at the wrong times [against AFC Wimbledon] and just a couple of details could have been better,” he added.

“I got stuff wrong as well, we’re in it together, now let’s go and beat Sheffield Wednesday at home.”

It promises to be a hugely exciting end to the campaign, with Wednesday possibly having one eye on automatic promotion thanks to Rotherham and MK Dons stuttering in recent weeks, while Wycombe are battling to cling on to sixth place with Sunderland Oxford breathing down their necks.