Behind the scenes at Sheffield Wednesday as in-form Owls prepare for promotion showdown with Wycombe Wanderers

A few knocks and niggles have crept in at the Owls’ Middlewood training base meaning that every player is being handled with kid gloves in a bid to get them fit or in most caes, keep them fit.

An example of that came on Tuesday night in the win over Crewe when after finally breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot, Lee Gregory was brought off and replaces by Massimo Loungo.

Lee Gregory, left, came off shortly after opening the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against Crewe. Pic Steve Ellis

The latter had been missing after picking up a chest infection and needed the game time. The former is so important that, deeming the game to be all but won at that stage with the visitors unlikely to add to their one shot on goal, Moore felt it better to rest one of his most important players with around half an hour still remaining.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, so good against MK Dons, was left on the bench to keep him fresh for the weekend clash with fellow promotion-hopefuls Wycombe. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was also taken off before the end, as was Saido Berahino, to allow Chey Dunkley and Florian Kamberi the chance to stretch their legs a bit.

The feeling is that the entire squad will be needed before the season is out. But in giving some insight into what the rest of this week will look like in training, Moore admitted it’s the players who haven’t had many minutes on the pitch that the coaching staff will be placing most of their attention on.

“Players that have done large minutes, they will recover,” Moore said in explaining how they will prepare for Wycombe, off the back of two games in a short period of time.

“The ones that haven't played will train. We'll give them some volume and get them some training sessions because they are important really. The ones you focus on now are the ones that haven't really played because they need the training, they need to get ready because if there are any knocks or strains the ones who have not played have to be ready to come in.