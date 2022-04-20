Sheffield Wednesday boss hints at return of exciting talent for crunch Wycombe Wanderers clash

And that could see a return to the side for exciting attacking midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The former Manchester City youth team player was superb in the Owls impressive victory at MK Dons on Saturday night, completing his first full match since the win over Ipswich on January 29.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was left out of the Sheffield Wednesday side that beat Crewe after an impressive display against MK Dons. Pic Steve Ellis

However, the 21-year-old was a noticable absentee from the side that would go on to make hard work of seeing off Crewe on Tuesday night.

The fact that ‘Fizz’ is currently fasting as part of Ramadam could have come into Darren Moore’s thinking with regards to the quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday but the manager admitted it was a tough decision to leave the player out of his line-up.

However, it was indicated that with sixth-placed Wycombe up next Dele-Bashiru will be back in the boss’ thinking.

Dele-Bashiri has made 29 appearances in total this season but his campaign has been hampered by injury and the form of others in the team, however the performance at Stadium:MK offered a glimpse of the highly-rated youngster’s undoubted talent.