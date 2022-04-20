Sheffield Wednesday boss hints at return of exciting talent for crunch Wycombe Wanderers clash

And that could see a return to the side for exciting attacking midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
The former Manchester City youth team player was superb in the Owls impressive victory at MK Dons on Saturday night, completing his first full match since the win over Ipswich on January 29.
However, the 21-year-old was a noticable absentee from the side that would go on to make hard work of seeing off Crewe on Tuesday night.
The fact that ‘Fizz’ is currently fasting as part of Ramadam could have come into Darren Moore’s thinking with regards to the quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday but the manager admitted it was a tough decision to leave the player out of his line-up.
However, it was indicated that with sixth-placed Wycombe up next Dele-Bashiru will be back in the boss’ thinking.
Dele-Bashiri has made 29 appearances in total this season but his campaign has been hampered by injury and the form of others in the team, however the performance at Stadium:MK offered a glimpse of the highly-rated youngster’s undoubted talent.
"It was very difficult [to leave him out against Crewe], said Moore. “Obviously with him not playing and then to come in and play at that volume [against MK Dons] - the distance, the high intensity that he covered was incredible. So to go again within four days, the rest here will have done him good because we have got him fresh for the weekend.”