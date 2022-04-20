Play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday are fourth in League One and still have an outside chance of automatic promotion with three games left of the regular season.

Warnock officially retired from football earlier this month after 42 years in management with 16 clubs and an unrivalled eight promotions.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock celebrates Sheffield United's win over Sheffield Wednesday in 2006 with former Blades midfielder Michael Tonge (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images).

He revealed Owls striker Callum Paterson, who he signed at Cardiff, was one of the ‘hundreds’ of his former players to have since contacted him with well-wishes.

Warnock, aged 73, told The Star: "I’m hoping he can help get them up because you want to see derbies.

"I love derbies, all that build-up during the week and everybody having a go at you.

"They have got a good chance.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore played under Warnock during his spell in charge of Torquay United, then in Division Three – now League Two – in 1993.

"Darren’s a nice lad,” he added. “I had him when he was about 19 or 20 at Torquay.

"That was another rescue act. I had 16 games when they bottom of the league and going to get kicked out.

"I had such a great bunch of lads there. We got safe with the last game of the season and Darren Moore, big likeable rogue, he was a lovely lad.

"I’d like to think he learnt one or two bits off me that year.”

Warnock recalled once threatening Moore and his team-mates with a fine should they disobey his strict orders on a night out.

He said: “They met me at this nightclub outside at seven o'clock and anybody who left before half 11 was going to be fined a week’s wages.

"It was all about building team spirit and getting them going.

"They were brilliant, most of them were on peanuts.”

Despite spending eight years in charge of Sheffield United, who he led to the Premier League in the 2005/06 season, Warnock was once offered the chance to cross the city’s dividing line.