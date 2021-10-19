Tentative estimate on Sheffield Wednesday return for Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo after ‘pending’ post

Josh Windass is making progress as he targets his return to action for Sheffield Wednesday. (via @windassjnr)

The experienced Owls duo have both been out for some time with their respective injuries, but are thought to be making positive progress in their quest for recovery and attempts to return to action.

Windass, who picked up a serious hamstring injury in preseason, posted on his Instagram stories today saying that his return was ‘pending’, and Moore says that both he and his teammate are expected back before the turn of the year in a couple of months.

Speaking to The Star after the Owls drew 1-1 with Cambridge United on Tuesday night, Moore said, “It’ll be before the end of the year, for both of them… They’ll be like new signings for us, they’re big players.

“Josh Windass has the potential to score goals for us, and get assists. And with Massimo he brings experience in the midfield and to have that natural base player will be massive for us. So yeah, it’ll be like new signings.

“They’re making good progress, and when we have them available again they’ll add another dimension to us for sure.”