Tentative estimate on Sheffield Wednesday return for Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo after ‘pending’ post
Darren Moore says that both Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo will be back for before end of the year for Sheffield Wednesday – and admits they’ll be like new signings.
The experienced Owls duo have both been out for some time with their respective injuries, but are thought to be making positive progress in their quest for recovery and attempts to return to action.
Windass, who picked up a serious hamstring injury in preseason, posted on his Instagram stories today saying that his return was ‘pending’, and Moore says that both he and his teammate are expected back before the turn of the year in a couple of months.
Read More
Speaking to The Star after the Owls drew 1-1 with Cambridge United on Tuesday night, Moore said, “It’ll be before the end of the year, for both of them… They’ll be like new signings for us, they’re big players.
“Josh Windass has the potential to score goals for us, and get assists. And with Massimo he brings experience in the midfield and to have that natural base player will be massive for us. So yeah, it’ll be like new signings.
“They’re making good progress, and when we have them available again they’ll add another dimension to us for sure.”
The Owls have their fair share of injuries as things stand, and Moore also explained that they were unsure at this point whether the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson and George Byers could be back in contention for Saturday’s visit from Lincoln City.