Sheffield Wednesday face Cambridge United at Abbey Stadium on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t a good start from the Owls… They were under pressure almost immediately, and it was the hosts who started on the front foot on a windy night in Cambridge. Wednesday, meanwhile, looked disjointed, and couldn’t really get going.

So when they fell behind in the 19th minutes, it wasn’t really too much of a surprise…

Adam May’s corner was accurate, and George William’s header was strong, but the visitors’ marking was nowhere to be seen as they basically offered the full back a free effort on goal that he gladly took.

The goal did kick Wednesday into gear a little bit, though, and for the first time they started to probe beyond the U’s backline. For the most part Mark Bonner’s held firm, and on the two occasions that Wednesday did break through, they weren’t able to make it count.

First it was Lewis Wing, who had a big opportunity one-on-one with Dimi Mitov after a nice little flick from Callum Paterson, however the midfielder’s first touch let him down and he gave the goalkeeper a chance to save that he probably should never have had.

A few minutes later it was Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who went close, brilliantly crafting out space for himself only to see his low, rasping effort bounce off the post. It was the last real chance of the half, but there was still time shortly afterwards for Callum Paterson to get a booking after a scuffle on the edge of the box before the half time whistle.

There were no changes at the break as Moore looked for a reaction in the second half, but – when it didn’t come – called to Saido Berahino and Dennis Adeniran on his bench. They came on for Paterson and Wing.

Around 2,500 Wednesdayites made the trip down, and while it was a cold, wet and windy night, they still managed to at least maintain their sense of humour – chanting ‘We’ve had a shot’ as Lee Gregory had a tame effort saved by Mitov. There wasn’t much else for them to smile about.

The final change for Moore saw Olamide Shodipo take the field in place of Jack Hunt, signalling a shuffle of the pack as Wednesday went from a 5-3-2 to a 4-3-3 as they tried to get themselves level.

And get themselves level they did…

It took them a while, but with 10 minutes to go they finally managed to get back into the game – with Dele-Bashiru getting just reward for his efforts on the night, firing into the far bottom corner after forcing his way into the Cambridge box. He deserved it.

And then the tide turned. All of a sudden Wednesday were on top, but Mitov was to the rescue again to pull of a brilliant save from Palmer’s header. The Owls were pushing.