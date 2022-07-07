Hull City set to play hardball despite Mallik Wilks' interest in joining Sheffield Wednesday

The Star understands that the two clubs are at an impasse in terms of a possible deal, though Wilks remains keen on the switch. Sources had indicated possible movement earlier this week, though that appears to have come to nothing as the East Yorkshire club play hardball on the saga.

Reports from the Hull end of the deal’s coverage now indicate that the Tigers are set to keep hold of the 23-year-old as things stand and that he has been told to fight for his place in Shota Arveladze’s side.

Mallik Wilks is a transfer target at Sheffield Wednesday.

It was understood that a deal to bring Wilks to South Yorkshire was getting closer two weeks ago, with the player having gone as far as to discuss terms with the Owls.

A fee of around £200,000 was reported at that time, a figure that was quickly met with derision by many Hull supporters.

But that stance was broken when Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler told BBC Humberside soon afterwards: “They have a genuine interest but Mallik is someone who has had his good days with us. He’s out there training properly and competing, he always has a jersey here.

“With all due respect Sheffield Wednesday the offer is not enough for us to consider.

“I think the offer for Mallik should be higher because if he’s seeing himself, and they’re seeing him in that price level, I think he better stay here.

“The negotiations are open, you cannot close the doors to anyone or any player. You need to understand where your players stand in the market anyway if you don’t do the deals or conclude the deals.”

Though it remains to be seen how long Wednesday’s patience can last, Wilks’ addition would breathe further goalscoring potential into the Owls squad already boasting the likes of Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Michael Smith.