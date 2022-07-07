Defender Akin Famewo, who has signed on a three-year deal having believed to have been on the Owls’ radar for some time, became the latest player to describe the pulling power of the club’s manager Darren Moore.

The 23-year-old became the club’s sixth signing of the summer and is the third addition to a defence that has been the subject of an overhaul by Moore, a former Premier League defender.

Former Charlton Athletic loanee Akin Famewo has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Norwich City.

“The gaffer has already made me feel at home even before I got to the training ground,” Famewo said in an interview with swfc.co.uk.

“I hope he doesn’t mind me saying, but he’s like a gentle giant. He communicates so well and that was a massive part of why I wanted to come here.

“I’m still learning, so it’s great to learn from a pro himself. That can play a massive part in my growth and my journey.”

Famewo comes off the back of two seasons in League One on loan at Charlton Athletic and believes that experience will help both him and Wednesday.

He said: “I think it will play a big part. This league is nothing new to me so I can show it’s where I deserve to be and represent the club well.

“I want to be a part of the run and will do anything and everything I can to be part of it.