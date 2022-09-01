Newcastle United midfielder considered by Sheffield Wednesday makes EFL switch
A Premier League midfielder whose signing was weighed up by Sheffield Wednesday in recent months has completed a loan switch to League Two.
Newcastle United youngster Matty Longstaff, who The Star understands was one of many players Wednesday’s recruitment team watched over last season and who was listed as a potential target heading into the summer, has joined Colchester United on loan until January.
The 22-year-old also spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two, scoring six goals in 18 appearances with Mansfield.
Wednesday decided to go in a different direction in terms of their midfield options, bringing in midfielders Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson from the Championship alongside their already existing options. There is no indication Wednesday’s pursuit of Longstaff went beyond initial interest.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day latest - live updates
-
2
Sander Berge: What we know so far as Sheffield United star linked with deadline-day move to Club Brugge
-
3
Decision made on Sheffield Wednesday’s former loanee Harlee Dean as transfer window comes to an end
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday make key George Byers decision as transfer window draws to a close
-
5
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
Longstaff had earlier been linked with a switch to the Owls’ South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, who make the trip to Hillsborough this weekend.
As things stand, the Owls look set to continue a quiet deadline day, with 11 players having joined the club this summer.
MORE: How Dejphon Chansiri has responded to ‘agent activity’ at Sheffield Wednesday – and how the players have handled it