Newcastle United midfielder considered by Sheffield Wednesday makes EFL switch

Newcastle United youngster Matty Longstaff, who The Star understands was one of many players Wednesday’s recruitment team watched over last season and who was listed as a potential target heading into the summer, has joined Colchester United on loan until January.

The 22-year-old also spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two, scoring six goals in 18 appearances with Mansfield.

Wednesday decided to go in a different direction in terms of their midfield options, bringing in midfielders Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson from the Championship alongside their already existing options. There is no indication Wednesday’s pursuit of Longstaff went beyond initial interest.

Longstaff had earlier been linked with a switch to the Owls’ South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, who make the trip to Hillsborough this weekend.