New Sheffield Wednesday signing reveals Owls ‘affinity’ and Barry Bannan influence

John Buckley will get the chance to turn out at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough later this month – but it won’t be the first time he’s been to S6.

The 23-year-old midfielder completed a switch to Wednesday from Blackburn Rovers on deadline day, sealing a season-long loan more with a January recall clause included for his parent club.

He’s played against the Owls twice in his young career, and two of those games ended up being big moments in his fledgling career... A former football coach also got him acquainted with S6 from a young age.

“I have an affinity with Wednesday, I made my debut against Wednesday and scored my first goal!” he told the club’s official website. “On top of that, when I was a lot younger, the coach was a big Wednesday fan and he brought me to Hillsborough to watch games, he said I’d love it and I did.

“I looked at the stadium then and thought it was amazing, it’s a massive club and now here I am.”

Buckley also spoke about his relationship with Wednesday’s captain, with whom he shares an agent, and explained that helped persuade him that the move was right for him, saying, “I know Barry Bannan as well, he really sold the club to me and the same with the manager.

“I like his style of play and his principles that really suit me as I’m a creative player who likes to get on the ball and make things happen… I’m told it’s a great group of lads at the club, it’s a really exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get started.”