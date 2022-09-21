The 19-year-old attacker had a fantastic August, landing himself a professional deal at Hillsborough before going on to make his senior debut in Owls colours a few days later in the Carabao Cup.

Now though, after a bright start to life with Wednesday’s U21s, Cook is beginning a road to recovery after he was left with an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for some time.

Cook had to be stretchered off earlier this month as Neil Thompson’s side were beaten by Burnley, and it was said at the time that he would be assessed in hospital – suggesting that there were serious concerns.

Wedneday manager, Darren Moore, however, says that – though he will be out for some time – things aren’t as bad as they thought they might have been.

“It’s weeks,” the Owls boss confirmed. “We think he’s probably going to be six to eight weeks, but it isn’t as bad as we first feared. We thought it might be months and months, but we think think it’s now going to be more weeks than months.

“It’s an ankle injury, and we think it’s not going to be as long as what we first anticipated.”

Luke Cook could face some time out for Sheffield Wednesday.