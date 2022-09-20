Moore made 10 changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town over the weekend as they went up against Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy, and he was hoping that – on top of the fact that it was much-needed match minutes – they’d be able to give a performance that would give him something to think about.

He admitted afterwards, however, that ‘not many’ had managed to do so, saying that the display in general as they lost 3-2 was ‘very disappointing’ as they saw their hopes of progressing out of Group H hanging by a thread.

Speaking to The Star after the game, Moore admitted his displeasure, saying, “It’s another thing you have to look at, you’re looking for the players to present you with a headache for the games to come - tonight, looking at the result, not many of them can hold their hands up and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve given him a headache’.

“The only thing I can say to them, which I’ve said in the changing room, is that they’ve got match minutes under their belt. That’s the most encouraging thing that I can say in terms of tonight. You can do all the training you like, but it’s the match minutes that are needed. We got that.

“We’re disappointed with the result, and in terms of getting the right application and giving me a real problem in weeks to come, tonight it was very disappointing.

“I’ve told them that the best thing that they can do now is get back into training and get ready to go again.”

Darren Moore was not happy with Sheffield Wednesday's display against Burton Albion.

Given Moore’s comments, it’s likely that there will be another host of changes made when Wycombe Wanderers come to town this weekend, and after going three games without a victory at Hillsborough in all competitions, he’ll be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways.