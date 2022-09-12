Sheffield Wednesday striker to be ‘assessed in hospital’ after injury scare

Cook, who was brought in by the Owls recently and made his senior debut just a couple of days later in the Carabao Cup, started on the bench in the 4-1 loss, however was brought on for the final 20 minutes or so to help push for goals.

Sadly though, he didn’t last too long as he picked up a problem and was replaced by Joey Phuthi, and now there will be a wait to assess the severity of his issue.

Cook’s injury brought the game ‘to a standstill for several minutes’, and the referee blew the whistle for full time not long afterwards.

It was a tough day at the office for ‘Thommo’ and his side, and they’ll be hoping that a bad injury lay-off for the 19-year-old attacker won’t rub salt into the wound.

The club said on their website, “There was concern late on for Owls substitute Luke Cook who left the field on a stretcher after he appeared to turn awkwardly on his planted foot on the right flank, with manager Neil Thompson later confirming the youngster will be assessed in hospital.”

Wednesday’s U21s are back in action next week on Tuesday when they make the trip to Coventry City. They haven’t won since the opening day of the season, and will be eager to get back to winning ways next week when given the chance.