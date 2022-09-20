Windass and Smith have both been amongst the goals of late, however were left out of the squad completely for the Papa John’s Trophy game against Burton Albion on Tuesday night that Wednesday went on to lose 3-2.

There’s nothing to be too worried about for Wednesdayites, according to the manager, but he didn’t want to take any chances given that they weren’t at 100% fitness – especially with the games coming up in League One.

Speaking after the game, Moore explained, “Both of them had little knocks and we didn't take the risk with them. We expect them both to be fine for the weekend… I didn't want to take a risk with them. If they had been fine, they definitely would have been involved tonight.”

Meanwhile, in terms of his decision not to name any youngsters on his bench against Burton, the Owls boss said, “I wanted to win the game. I felt we should have won the Bradford game.

“Tonight was about winning the game and getting sufficient minutes into the legs of players that needed it. On the showing tonight, you can clearly see why one or two needed it. One or two of them weren't up to speed.”

Wednesday will be knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy early next month if Bradford City avoid defeat to Leicester City’s U21s, and for now their attentions turn to this weekend’s game against Wycombe Wanderers.