New Sheffield Wednesday signing given green light for Owls debut against Oxford United

Wednesday confirmed that the 24-year-old defender had completed his loan move from Preston North End earlier this week, joining the club until the end of the season to add a bit of steel to Darren Moore’s backline.

Now, on the eve of the Owls’ trip to Oxford United, The Star understands that the centre back has been registered with the EFL, given a squad number – 38 – and given the green light to make his debut should Moore wish to name him in the squad.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storey had his first training session at Middlewood Road on Thursday as he looked to get acquainted with his new teammates as soon as possible, with the Wednesday technical team putting him through his paces before making a decision on whether he can make the squad to face Oxford.

Moore will be hoping that his side can build on the impressive 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough in their last game, and the signing of Storey has come as a welcome boost given how long they’ve been in pursuit of a new centre back.

Wednesday won’t have any other new faces through the door in time for their visit to the Kassam Stadium, however they are working hard to see what else they can bring in at S6 in the next 10 days before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.