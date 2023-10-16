Sheffield Wednesday’s forgotten man returns as Danny Röhl meets the squad

After a period away from the team under Xisco, Marvin Johnson has now returned to the setup at Sheffield Wednesday’s Middlewood Road.

The experienced wideman played a huge part in the Owls’ promotion last season, playing over 50 times and grabbing 17 goals and assists along the way in what was a productive campaign for the former Middlesbrough man.

But aside from a few appearances in preseason, Johnson fell completely out of favour when Darren Moore’s replacement came in, so much so that he was left completely unregistered for the club when it came time to submit their squad to the English Football League.

He was also told to train alone at Middlewood Road, a decision which consequently led to the PFA (Professional Footballers Association) getting in contact with the club over their handling of the situation. He was then seen training in Dubai for a spell after Wednesday opted against letting him leave on loan during the transfer window.

A new manager means a new chance to impress for the 32-year-old, and with one squad spot left to fill he’ll be hoping to make a strong first impression with Danny Röhl and his technical team. The others in contention is Momo Diaby, who remains out with injury, and potentially young defender, Ciaran Brennan, who was seen meeting the manager with the first team today.

In a video posted by the Owls on Twitter, Johnson could be viewed smiling as he greeted the new boss, and fans will now be eagerly awaiting a decision on which player is ultimately given that 25th spot on their squad list which can only be altered further in January.