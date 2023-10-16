Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the first new member of Danny Röhl’s Owls setup, with former Manchester United psychologist, Sascha Lense, joining the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Star reported last week that the 48-year-old was present at Röhl’s unveiling on Friday, and it has now been announced what role he will take on at Middlewood Road.

A statement from the club read, “Danny Röhl has begun shaping his backroom team with the addition of performance manager, Sascha Lense... Along with Röhl, Lense will begin working with the Owls squad immediately with a first training session set for early afternoon on Monday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lense, a former midfielder, played over 100 games in 2.Bundesliga, representing FSV Frankfurt, FSV Zwickau, Dynamo Dresden and SV Darmstadt 98.

“The new Owls coach has a degree in Sport Psychology from the University of Dresden and has worked on the coaching side of football since 2014, twice at Dynamo Dresden, Schalke, RB Leipzig and Manchester United. Welcome to Wednesday, Sascha!”