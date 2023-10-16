Sheffield Wednesday confirm first addition to Danny Röhl’s Owls setup - Ex- Man Utd man comes on board
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the first new member of Danny Röhl’s Owls setup, with former Manchester United psychologist, Sascha Lense, joining the club.
The Star reported last week that the 48-year-old was present at Röhl’s unveiling on Friday, and it has now been announced what role he will take on at Middlewood Road.
A statement from the club read, “Danny Röhl has begun shaping his backroom team with the addition of performance manager, Sascha Lense... Along with Röhl, Lense will begin working with the Owls squad immediately with a first training session set for early afternoon on Monday.
“Lense, a former midfielder, played over 100 games in 2.Bundesliga, representing FSV Frankfurt, FSV Zwickau, Dynamo Dresden and SV Darmstadt 98.
“The new Owls coach has a degree in Sport Psychology from the University of Dresden and has worked on the coaching side of football since 2014, twice at Dynamo Dresden, Schalke, RB Leipzig and Manchester United. Welcome to Wednesday, Sascha!”
Röhl is expected to make three more appointments to his technical team, two from Germany and another from the United Kingdom.