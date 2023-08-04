Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2023/24 Championship season, with some of last year’s numbers getting new owners and other key options left open.

It’s a right of passage for every summer as fans wait and see which number their favourite player will be wearing for the campaign, many holding off on getting anything on the back of their shirt until it’s been confirmed.

Wednesday have had a busy couple of weeks on the transfer front, meaning lots of new names and new numbers for what lies ahead, and now the club have announced who will be wearing what ahead of this evening’s clash with Southampton.

Here’s the numbers as revealed by the club on Friday:

1. Cameron Dawson

2. Liam Palmer

4. Will Vaulks

5. Bambo Diaby

6. Dominic Iorfa

7. Mallik Wilks

8. George Byers

9. Lee Gregory

10. Barry Bannan

11. Josh Windass

13. Callum Paterson

14. Pol Valentin

15. Juan Delgado

17. Di’Shon Bernard

18. Marvin Johnson

19. Tyreeq Bakinson

20. Michael Ihiekwe

23. Akin Famewo

24. Michael Smith

27. Ashley Fletcher

33. Reece James

45. Anthony Musaba

47. Pierce Charles

George Byers has a new number as he takes on the number eight this season, and it’s big news for Cameron Dawson as he takes the number one shirt.

But there’s no number three, one usually designated to a left-back - a position that the Owls are believed to be keen on bolstering still this summer. Pierce Charles, meanwhile, is the only youth player that’s been given a number so far.

As seen over preseason, Wednesday’s home kit will have red numbers on the back while the light grey shirt will be adorned with black ones.