It’s a right of passage for every summer as fans wait and see which number their favourite player will be wearing for the campaign, many holding off on getting anything on the back of their shirt until it’s been confirmed.
Wednesday have had a busy couple of weeks on the transfer front, meaning lots of new names and new numbers for what lies ahead, and now the club have announced who will be wearing what ahead of this evening’s clash with Southampton.
Here’s the numbers as revealed by the club on Friday:
1. Cameron Dawson
2. Liam Palmer
4. Will Vaulks
5. Bambo Diaby
6. Dominic Iorfa
7. Mallik Wilks
8. George Byers
9. Lee Gregory
10. Barry Bannan
11. Josh Windass
13. Callum Paterson
14. Pol Valentin
15. Juan Delgado
17. Di’Shon Bernard
18. Marvin Johnson
19. Tyreeq Bakinson
20. Michael Ihiekwe
23. Akin Famewo
24. Michael Smith
27. Ashley Fletcher
33. Reece James
45. Anthony Musaba
47. Pierce Charles
George Byers has a new number as he takes on the number eight this season, and it’s big news for Cameron Dawson as he takes the number one shirt.
But there’s no number three, one usually designated to a left-back - a position that the Owls are believed to be keen on bolstering still this summer. Pierce Charles, meanwhile, is the only youth player that’s been given a number so far.
As seen over preseason, Wednesday’s home kit will have red numbers on the back while the light grey shirt will be adorned with black ones.
The Owls take on the Saints at 8pm this evening as their return to the second tier begins with a tough test at Hillsborough, and Xisco will be hoping that they can try and hit the ground running at S6 in the first real game of his tenure as boss.