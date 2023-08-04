Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, is very pleased with both of the club’s signings that were announced over the last couple of days.

Wednesday confirmed the arrival of Anthony Musaba from Monaco on Thursday, making him the seventh signing of the summer, a day after they’d snapped up Bambo Diaby from Preston North End – both were reported as being made for an ‘undisclosed fee’.

The Owls boss has described Musaba as a ‘very good player’, and described some of the attributes that he feels will make him a success at Hillsborough.

He told the club’s official website, “Anthony has big capacity with a lot of ability one against one and he is a player who learns and will give everything… He has the experience of being with a big club like Monaco and now this is an opportunity for him at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday.

“He has a lot of pace, he is a good crosser of the ball and I think he will be a very good player for us.”

The Spaniard was also pleased to have completed the signing of Diaby, who will miss tonight’s game due to suspension, as they bolster the club’s backline.

“Bambo is a big, strong centre-back. He is very quick with the positions in defence,” Xisco said. “He has a very good mentality, he will always make sacrifices for the good of the group and he will bring a lot of balance to the squad.”

Wednesday are also believed to be on the brink of completing a move for Colombian goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez, from AC Milan on loan.