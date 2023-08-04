Derby County make Sheffield Wednesday frontman ‘primary target’ before deadline day

The 31-year-old became the first Wednesday striker in over a decade to score 20 goals for the club as he played a huge role in their promotion push in 2022/23, and also featured heavily in the Miracle of Hillsborough as the Owls came back to beat Peterborough United in the play-off semifinals.

Smith has featured heavily for the Owls in preseason under Xisco and started the game against Luton Town on Saturday in their final friendly before the start of the season, however it has been suggested that the Rams are looking to try and persuade him to return to League One for another shot at promotion.

Both Daily Mirror journalist, James Nursey, as well as Sky’s Rob Dorsett have reported Derby’s interest in the former Rotherham United man, and it should come as no real surprise given his relationship with manager, Paul Warne, under whom he scored lots of goals during their time together with the Millers.

Nursey said in a tweet on Thursday night, “Derby & Blackpool trying to sign free agent Martin Waghorn but Seasiders are favourites as the Rams also trying to get Michael Smith from SWFC who is their primary target.” While Dorsett posted that the clubs were ‘in talks’.

The big striker still has two years left on his contract at Hillsborough following the signing of a three-year deal when he arrived last summer, so if the League One outfit do want to get a deal done then they will obviously have to agree terms with the Owls first.

‘Smudga’ is a popular member of the Wednesday team, especially after last season, but if there is any suggestion that he might not fit the style being adopted under Xisco then there may be a consideration that a move could be beneficial for all parties.