There was a warning for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of this weekend's home clash with Millwall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millwall manager Joe Edwards has issued a stark warning to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s meeting of the two sides.

The former Everton assistant manager is preparing to take charge of the Lions for the first time on Saturday after he was named as successor to Gary Rowett last week. The 37-year-old will be joined on the touchline at Hillsborough by newly-appointed assistant manager Andy Myers and both Adam Barrett and Andy Marshall will remain part of Edwards’ coaching staff after working under his predecessor.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

Having worked under the likes of Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel during his time as a coach and assistant manager, Saturday’s game in S6 will be a landmark moment for Edwards as he steps into the lead role in the dugout for the first time.

His appointment has been warmly receive by Lions supporters, who are expected to travel to Hillsborough in strong numbers as a new era at their club officially gets underway. When asked about the reaction he had received since his appointment was confirmed, Edwards described Lions fans as ‘an incredible force’ and expressed his determined to repay their loyalty with progress on the pitch.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference: “There’s a lot of people who are strongly connected to the club and have been attached to the club for a long time. I think a lot of clubs nowadays are the same that when you get to the club, there’s so much passion and support around it, that understandably there’s expectations with that.

“I do know these fans can be a special bunch in a very good way. When The Den is onside and behind the team, it’s an incredible force. There’s definitely a strong connection between the fanbase and the club and a real sort of unity. ‘No one like us’ … I’ve already known about it for a long time. I’ve probably lived it in my time at Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “It was a similar situation where the fans, at times, when things are looking how they should on the pitch or effort levels are questioned, the fans voiced their concern with that but, at the same time, when it’s a two-way street and you produce something on the pitch that is worthy of them getting behind you, it can be a real strong force.