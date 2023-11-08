Sheffield Wednesday are one of the best supported sides in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they continue their preparations for the visit of Millwall. It will be the Owls' final game before the November international break as they look to get more points on the board ahead of a two-week pause in domestic action.

Danny Röhl's side banked their first victory of the campaign at the end of October with 2-0 home win over South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United. They were beaten 1-0 at Bristol City last weekend as they now turn their attention to Millwall.