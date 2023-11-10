In-form club thank Sheffield Wednesday for ‘excellent’ goalkeeping addition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Wednesday have been thanked for their ‘excellent relationship’ as one of their loanees impresses away from S6.
Young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, joined Gainsborough Trinity last month for an initial one-month period, however it was announced this week that they have now extended that deal through until mid-January.
It’s been a strong start for the 21-year-old, who is yet to lose any of his five games in the PitchingIn Northern Premier League, his only loss coming in a defeat to his former club, Guiseley, in the FA Trophy.
The club’s manager, Russ Wilcox, has spoken highly of the young-stopper and his impact, and paid tribute to his parent club.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Wilcox said, "I am delighted to have extended Luke’s loan with us from Sheffield Wednesday - a big thank you to them for making this happen. Luke has been an excellent addition to the squad, getting a clean sheet on Saturday. Hopefully there will be more to follow."
A statement form the club confirming his extension said, “The Holy Blues can confirm that Goalkeeper, Luke Jackson's loan from Sheffield Wednesday has been extended until 20th January 2024. We place on record our thanks to the Owls for the continued, excellent relationship between the two clubs.
“Goalkeeper, Jackson has had unbeaten league start to life at the Holy Blues, making five appearances in the Pitching In Northern Premier League. Three times the 'keeper has been on the winning side, drawing twice against sides currently sitting in the top five.”
Gainsborough face a tough test this weekend, though, as they seek to extend their unbeaten run, with Jackson and his teammates heading away to table-topping Radcliffe as they look to add another three points to their tally.