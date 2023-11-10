In-form club thank Sheffield Wednesday for ‘excellent’ goalkeeping addition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have been thanked for their ‘excellent relationship’ as one of their loanees impresses away from S6.

Young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, joined Gainsborough Trinity last month for an initial one-month period, however it was announced this week that they have now extended that deal through until mid-January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a strong start for the 21-year-old, who is yet to lose any of his five games in the PitchingIn Northern Premier League, his only loss coming in a defeat to his former club, Guiseley, in the FA Trophy.

The club’s manager, Russ Wilcox, has spoken highly of the young-stopper and his impact, and paid tribute to his parent club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Wilcox said, "I am delighted to have extended Luke’s loan with us from Sheffield Wednesday - a big thank you to them for making this happen. Luke has been an excellent addition to the squad, getting a clean sheet on Saturday. Hopefully there will be more to follow."

A statement form the club confirming his extension said, “The Holy Blues can confirm that Goalkeeper, Luke Jackson's loan from Sheffield Wednesday has been extended until 20th January 2024. We place on record our thanks to the Owls for the continued, excellent relationship between the two clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Goalkeeper, Jackson has had unbeaten league start to life at the Holy Blues, making five appearances in the Pitching In Northern Premier League. Three times the 'keeper has been on the winning side, drawing twice against sides currently sitting in the top five.”