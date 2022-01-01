Sheffield Wednesday slapped with a further injury concern ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

The Owls have had a torrid season when it comes to absences, with manager Darren Moore describing their situation at one stage as ‘the worst he’s ever seen in 30 years in football’ back in November.

While big players have returned since then and others such as Sam Hutchinson are edging closer to a return to fitness, the issues don't seem to stop coming after Chey Dunkley hobbled out of his return just 29 minutes into their defeat at Sunderland on Thursday.

And a further concern arrives in the form of an injury to winger Olamide Shodipo, we can reveal, who himself limped out of training with a suspected hamstring injury ahead of the Shrewsbury trip.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s too early to tell just how bad the injury to Shodipo is, though it is believed it is highly unlikely he will play any part in Sunday’s clash.

The 24-year-old loanee, borrowed from QPR, was among Wednesday’s brightest players in preseason but himself admitted life at Hillsborough has been frustrating at times since missing the start of the season with a hamstring problem.

Elsewhere in the treatment room, Dunkley’s situation is unknown while there was a feeling of ‘50/50’ attached to Hutchinson and Josh Windass from Moore with regard to Shrewsbury.

“We will look at it for the next game,” he said. “We will assess [Hutchinson] and Josh as we go along.

Sheffield Wednesday wide man Olamide Shodipo is an injury concern.