‘Need them most’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss makes fan plea amid Owls transition

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, knows that they haven’t given fans enough to get behind, but insisted that now is when they need them the most.

The Owls are in a state of flux at present, behind on preparations for the 2023/24 for a variety of reasons after the winds of change blew over Hillsborough this summer, and at this point in time are yet to win their first point of the campaign.

A new manager, a new system, and a whole host of new players has seen Wednesday make a stuttering start, but the boss has urged supporters to stick with them as they find their feet.

"Now is when we need them the most,” he told the media after a 1-0 defeat to Preston North End. “When you start building and you change something to go a better way, this is what we need… Right now are we in a place to ask them for anything? 100% not, we’ve not given them anything for them to support. But this is what I want - when we have a problem, they help us and this is perfect."

Xisco also spoke about his desire to stay behind his players during the tough times in the hope that success will come in the future, thinking back to when he arrived at the club where he was greeted with a depleted squad.

He said, "When you lose, nobody defends you, for sure. When the team starts playing well, everyone will come to you and say, ‘I told you the team could do it!’ I believe in the team and the players. I stay behind the players, I know the situation and that the points are important but if you play long ball, nobody can tell me if we’d win or not…

“We lost the game on Saturday on one simple mistake. I know it’s difficult to understand but I know where we were five weeks ago with 12 players and 10 players in the second team.”