The Owls came out on top against the Railwaymen over the weekend, with Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory scoring the goals in a 2-0 victory that extended their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Things could’ve been very different, however, if Chris Porter had scored a penalty towards the end of the first half – but Artell admits that missing it was possibly a case of justice being served.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Crewe boss said, “I didn’t think it was a penalty. I would have been fuming if that had gone against us. I don’t think they should be given as pens when someone is three yards away and the ball is blasted at him and he puts his hands up to protect his face. It is a ridiculous rule for me.

“So maybe in that sense it was justice served a bit because it was harsh against them. Ports having it saved? It is what it is and I’m sure he would put the next one in because he certainly doesn’t miss many does he?

“It was just those decisive moments in the game that proved the difference. We could have gone in at 1-1 and within a minute or so of the restart we are 2-0 down. We started both halves poorly and slowly and that is not good.”

The defeat meant Crewe went bottom of League One with 15 points from 22 matches.