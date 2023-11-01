Local Member of Parliament, Gill Furniss, has said that she’ll be seeking an ‘urgent meeting’ with Sheffield Wednesday regarding the club’s financial position.

There was concern about the club’s situation this week after club owner, Dejphon Chansiri, told The Star that – following confirmation that they had been placed under embargo by the English Football League – there was also a possibility that players and staff may not be paid.

Chansiri said that he was experiencing cashflow issues that had led to the worries over payments at the end of October, asking fans to donate £2m to ‘save their club’, however it was later reported by this publication that players, the youth academy and non-playing staff had all ended up being paid in full and on time.

At the time of writing, though, the club remain under embargo because of ‘amounts due to HMRC’, and with each hour that passes they inch closer to the 30-day mark that would see them hit with a three-window transfer ban if reached.

Furniss, who is the Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, as well as the Shadow Minister for Pensions, admitted on Tuesday that she was worried for the club.

“Very concerning news this morning about the financial position of Sheffield Wednesday,” she said on Twitter. “It is the responsibility of the owners to fix this, not fans… I will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Club to discuss this.”