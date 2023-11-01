Sheffield Wednesday duo receive EFL recognition as ‘stand-out performer’ highlighted
Sheffield Wednesday’s Anthony Musaba and Michael Smith both received recognition from the English Football League for their efforts at the weekend.
Musaba went down as the creator for both of the Owls’ goals in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United as Wednesday secured their first win of the season, setting up Smith on two occasions as he silenced the fans of his former club right in front of them at the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough.
It was a result that offered Danny Röhl’s side a huge boost after a difficult few weeks, and the performances of the two aforementioned players saw them both end up in the Championship Team of the Week - Musaba made it into the EFL Team of the Week, too.
Of the Dutchman, the EFL said on their website, “Wednesday recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Rotherham at Hillsborough. The stand-out performer on the day was Anthony Musaba who assisted both goals from his three key passes and successfully completed four dribbles on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.54.”
Both players will be hoping to build on that showing when they head out to Bristol City this coming weekend, with Wednesday knowing that – if results go their way – they could potentially jump up two places from the foot of the table.
Röhl and his team have two games left before the next international break, and the German will be desperate to enter it on a high before getting another couple of weeks to work with his new players.