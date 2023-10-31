It’s understood that Sheffield Wednesday’s staff and academy players have all been paid after Dejphon Chansiri admitted that there were concerns over whether that might happen on time.

Speaking in an interview with The Star on Monday, the Owls owner explained that cashflow issues meant that he may not be able to pay everyone on time this month, going on to ask fans to donate around £2m in order to cover the cost of player and staff wages, as well as their HMRC bill.

The issue with HMRC has begun a 30-day countdown that, if not avoided, will result in a three-window transfer ban, and if player wages were left unpaid then that secondary breach would see each day count as two with regards to that deadline.

As reported by The Star earlier this evening, though, players are believed to have been paid on time and in full today as they continue preparations for the weekend’s trip to Bristol City, and it would appear that the club’s staff members and academy starlets are also in the same boat.

Chansiri had said that if he ‘got lucky’ with regards to money owed to him then he would put the money into making sure that everyone was paid, and it would appear that that was the case in the end after fans were sent into a flurry of concern over the immediate future of their club.