Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday - Watch the goals and Owls celebrate with fans after rampant win
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live and up-to-the-minute coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Morecambe.
After the postponement of the Owls’ scheduled clash at Plymouth Argyle over the weekend, it feels a long, long time since their home defeat to Barnsley 10 days ago.
Darren Moore and Michael Ihiekwe both suggested after that defeat that time on the training ground was the order of the day.
Time on the training ground they’ve certainly had and they’ll be hoping to fire back in the best possible way this evening, in doing so avenging a momentum-killing 1-0 defeat on the West Coast last season.
Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday live updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:45
FULL-TIME! WEDNESDAY WIN!
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!
Great effort FDB..
He jinks and drives his way through the middle and gets a shot off from the edge of the box.. Ripley saves beneth himself but it bounces over the bar.
Yet another good save..
Windass’ well-struck and defelcted effort is well saved from Ripley.
He’s having a belter this evening.
Double change..
Mighten off for Dele-Bashiru
Johnson on for James