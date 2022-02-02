'Gutted' Josh Windass reacts to another Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Josh Windass could face on the sidelines for Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker has had a tough season on the injury front, spending chunks of time out of the side as he recovered from various ailments, however has been on fire in front of goal when he has been given the chance to play – making his absence even more galling for Darren Moore and the Wednesday fan base.

He put in a solid showing against the Shrimps on Tuesday night, however the evening ended on a sour note for him as he had to come off in the 73rd minute following a collision in the opposition box.

His exit followed that of both Harlee Dean and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru after hobbled off the field in the first half of the game.

In a post on Twitter after the game, the Owls striker said, “Absolutely gutted... Best I’ve felt, and probably the best I’ve played since returning. Hopefully it ain’t long term. Support was great tonight and an important three points. Congrats George and Mendez on the goals – thought they was both excellent.”

He also went on to reply to a fan, saying, “Ain’t had any muscle injuries before this season... Just one of those things I guess.”