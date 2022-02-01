Why Sheffield Wednesday were able to make four substitutions against Morecambe
Sheffield Wednesday made four substitutes in one game against Morecambe after three players were forced off with injuries.
The Owls had a torrid evening on the fitness front, with Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and then Josh Windass all having to limp down the tunnel after various ailments.
Dean was replaced by Liam Palmer and Dele-Bashiru came off for Callum Paterson before a third sub saw Sylla Sow come on for Kamberi in what many thought was their final substitution of the game – however Windass was then replaced by Saido Berahino late on, much to the confusion of several.
But a fourth substitute was perfectly legal for Wednesay, with the first half replacement of Trevor Carson as a ‘concussion substitute’ giving the Owls the opportunity to make one more in order to level the playing field.
Wednesday hung on to their 1-0 lead until late after George Byers gave them the lead, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing sealing a 2-0 win in injury time.