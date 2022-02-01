Why Sheffield Wednesday were able to make four substitutions against Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday had a bad night on the injury front - and used four substitutes.

The Owls had a torrid evening on the fitness front, with Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and then Josh Windass all having to limp down the tunnel after various ailments.

Dean was replaced by Liam Palmer and Dele-Bashiru came off for Callum Paterson before a third sub saw Sylla Sow come on for Kamberi in what many thought was their final substitution of the game – however Windass was then replaced by Saido Berahino late on, much to the confusion of several.

But a fourth substitute was perfectly legal for Wednesay, with the first half replacement of Trevor Carson as a ‘concussion substitute’ giving the Owls the opportunity to make one more in order to level the playing field.