The Dons host The Owls at Plough Lane tomorrow afternoon in their first encounter since the hosts were reformed in 2002, and both sides have got their fair share of absentees due to various injuries across the board.

Darren Moore confirmed that Wednesday have Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson and George Byers out, as well as the long-term injuries to Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass, and now the Wimbledon boss has confirmed that they’ve got fresh concerns as well.

Will Nightingale picked up a nasty injury in training, and now George Marsh faces a lengthy lay-off, while Ollie Palmer’s return to action – which could have been against the Owls – has been delayed further.

After the news that defender, Nightingale, had been ruled out for a number of months, Robinson also confirmed more bad news on the injury front as he told the club’s official website, “George Marsh has broken a bone in his foot… Unfortunately, George is going to be out for four to six weeks, it was just in a challenge. Ollie (Palmer) has had a setback, so he could be another three or four weeks.

“Nesta (Guinness-Walker) had a kick, but we think he’s okay. Aaron (Pressley) has a strain in his quad, but he had modified training on Thursday so he should be okay. Then we’ve had Luke (McCormick) being ill, but he’s also come through modified training. We just need to see how he is. They should all be involved in some way.

“I like a bit of adversity! It brings people together and we’ll be ready to go – no matter what personnel we’ve got on Saturday.”

George Marsh of AFC Wimbledon will miss the game against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Wednesday and Wimbledon will lock horns at 3pm on Saturday, with Moore’s side well aware of the fact that a victory could well get them back up into the Play-Off places after what has been a difficult few weeks for the club.