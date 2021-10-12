It was confirmed on Tuesday night, a few days before Darren Moore and his side head to face the Dons, that Nightingale had sustained a ‘high ankle sprain, plus a sprain to his ACL and his Posterolateral corner’.

Nightingale has played every single minute of Wimbledon’s League One campaign to date, but now faces ‘up to four months’ on the sidelines following the terrible diagnosis of his injury this week.

Dons manager, Mark Robinson, has thrown his weight behind the defender in his recovery, telling the club’s official website, “It’s important people realise that it’s not an old injury or anything like that, it’s an injury that could have happened to anyone. He was doing a recovery run to make a tackle, and his foot just got caught in the grass, very similar to Paul Kalambayi at Crewe when he slipped behind the goal.

“It’s not that’s going to require an operation, but it’s just a real shame for him as he had probably been in the most consistent form of his career. His stats back that up. Compared to the other centre-backs in the league he’s right up there with goals and in everything that he does. He has been absolutely fantastic for us.

“We are fully behind him, and we will support him. He has messaged me already and said, ‘Robbo, I want to be a part of everything, and be around to support the boys’. That’s Will all over. He will want to get back on the training pitch as quickly as he can and drive what we are trying to achieve here. We will get him back and he will be flying again.”

Wednesday and Wimbledon face off at 3pm on Saturday as the Owls look to try and build on their win over Bolton Wanderers – and potentially climb back into the League One Play-Off paces at the same time. It’ll be the first time they’ve met since a 4-2 Wednesday win back in 2003.