George Byers admits ‘frustrating’ Sheffield Wednesday period – but offers positive update
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, George Byers, has admitted that his time out injured has been ‘frustrating’, however he does seem to be on the mend.
Byers, a summer signing from Swansea City, has played five times for the Owls so far this season, but hasn’t been in the matchday squad for any of their last five League One games as he looks to get himself back fit again after injury.
Read More
The 25-year-old will once again be missing this weekend when Wednesday make the trip down to the capital to face AFC Wimbledon, and while there’s been no time frame given in terms of his return, he is at least back out on the grass now – as displayed on his social media.
He said on his official Instagram page, “Frustrating period for me being out injured!! Back on grass building up now, feeling good. Can’t wait to get back playing at Hillsborough.”
Wednesday face Wimbledon at 3pm tomorrow.