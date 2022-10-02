EFL Pundit Sam Parkin has hailed Sheffield Wednesday’s Will Vaulks for his strike away at Port Vale.

The midfielder scored the only goal of the game at Vale Park in the second-half as the Owls came away with all three points.

It proved to be a tricky game for Darren Moore’s side but their quality showed in the end.

Grinding out a result like that away from home is a positive sign that the Yorkshire outfit will make a serious push for promotion this season.

‘Top strike’...

Former Swindon Town and Ipswich Town forward Parkin has delivered his verdict on the match on ITV’s EFL Highlights show:

“It was a very evenly tested game and I think we’re going to see that from Port Vale no matter who they play against, they will compete.

“When it comes to the goal itself, it was a real moment of quality from Will Vaulks. It looks as though when it comes out to him that there is not a lot on but he just manages to get an unbelievable connection (on the ball).

“It is a real top strike. He whips it into that top corner and has the celebration to match, maybe even better!

“When you’re looking at a team of that calibre, every now and again for Port Vale that quality is just going to come out on top.”

Sheffield Wednesday are 3rd in the League One table following their victory over Port Vale.

They are two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and two behind 2nd place Ipswich Town.

Next up for Moore’s men is a trip to in-form Plymouth on Tuesday evening in what is a big game already at the top of the division.