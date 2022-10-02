Sheffield Wednesday fans in pictures: Owls travel in numbers again for Port Vale win
Sheffield Wednesday ground out a victory on the road on Saturday as they saw off Port Vale at Vale Park.
Once again, thousands travelled to Staffordshire to back the Owls and they were rewarded with a hard-fought win thanks to a spectacular goal from midfielder Will Vaulks.
“We spoke about having to build on a solid performance against Wycombe and we built on it today by being dogged, by being resilient, by doing stuff in parts of the game we associate as being the ugly parts of the game. The boys did all of that today,” said manager Darren Moore afterwards.
“We spoke at half-time when we came in about starting the game solid and keeping that solidity. We had to keep to that and maintain it and we needed everyone to do their jobs.”
The Owls are on their travels again on Tuesday night as they head to League One leaders Plymouth for the match that was originally postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.