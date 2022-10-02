News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday fans in pictures: Owls travel in numbers again for Port Vale win

Sheffield Wednesday ground out a victory on the road on Saturday as they saw off Port Vale at Vale Park.

By Chris Holt
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 1:31 pm

Once again, thousands travelled to Staffordshire to back the Owls and they were rewarded with a hard-fought win thanks to a spectacular goal from midfielder Will Vaulks.

“We spoke about having to build on a solid performance against Wycombe and we built on it today by being dogged, by being resilient, by doing stuff in parts of the game we associate as being the ugly parts of the game. The boys did all of that today,” said manager Darren Moore afterwards.

MORE: “A big giraffe colossus” “An utter thunderchuffer” – Ratings as Sheffield Wednesday battle to win at Port Vale

“We spoke at half-time when we came in about starting the game solid and keeping that solidity. We had to keep to that and maintain it and we needed everyone to do their jobs.”

MORE: A diamond in the rough - Wednesday moment of brilliance seals hard-fought Port Vale win

The Owls are on their travels again on Tuesday night as they head to League One leaders Plymouth for the match that was originally postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

1. Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Port Vale on Saturday. Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate with the fans after a 1-0 victory Pc Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday

Owls Josh Windass leads the celebration after a 1-0 victory in the Potteries Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Port Vale on Saturday. Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

