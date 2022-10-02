Fans clashed in the London Road area after the teams drew 1-1 and supporters left the Bramall Lane stadium yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said the force is “aware” of footage circulating showing the response of officers to the disorder.

It will be reviewed as well as footage from police body-worn cameras which captured scenes after the game.

South Yorkshire Police will conduct a post-match investigation into how they worked after the Sheffield United vs. Birmingham City game yesterday

Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “We are aware of footage circulating of our response to the disorder at yesterday’s match between Sheffield United and Birmingham FC.

“An investigation is now underway in to this disorder itself, which resulted in damage to a coach and a Sheffield pub. Two people have been arrested and work is ongoing to identify others involved. No injuries have been reported to us.

“A post-match investigation will follow during which we’ll review all the evidence, including officer body-worn video.”

It is reported that both home and away fans being directed by officers away from the ground ended up both meeting on London Road, where they clashed.

Officers at the end of Boston Road earlier today

One reader said on Facebook: “The police caused all the issues by sending us all in different directions leading to the same bloody place, we all ended up on London Road, home and away fans.

“I told a policeman all about the issues that we would face by sending us down in the same direction, guess what he just laughed and actually pushed me away. It was a bloody joke, poor kids had to see that.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the post-match investigation is a routine review of how the police worked during the event.

They said it happens after every football match in the city, including Sheffield Wednesday matches in Hillsborough, in order to analyse what the force had done well and what could be improved for the next game.

Officers lined the street between Boston Street and London Road