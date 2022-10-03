Charles turned 17 in July, making him eligible for a first pro deal at Middlewood Road, and the signs are that things are now close to being wrapped up as Wednesday look to make sure that he sticks around.

But it’s not just his club that are working hard to secure his future, with The Star being informed that Northern Ireland are concerned by the possibility of England trying to persuade the teenager to switch allegiances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles has played for both the English and Northern Irish youth teams in the past, but it’s with the latter that he’s been moving up the ranks in recent years, and it’s thought that the decision to have him spend time with the senior ranks recently was at least in part due to the English FA sniffing about.

The former Manchester City youngster – whose brother, Shea, is capped at senior level for Northern Ireland – is seen as an exciting talent and has already spent plenty of time with Darren Moore’s first team at Wednesday, and it comes as no real shock that there are plenty keeping tabs on him.

Speaking to the club about his time with the seniors in the recent international break, Charles said, “It was a really good experience! It was a surprise, it wasn’t what I was expecting when I got the call! When I found out, I told my brother Shea because he was going as well and we were both really happy.

“It’s a good motivator, if you’re getting called up to the senior team you know you’re doing something right, so you have to keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierce Charles is highly rated at Sheffield Wednesday. (via @pierce_charles on Instagram)

“I joined in with the small-sided games and the shooting when the senior goalkeepers weren’t involved.

The manager just said that I was brought in because they can see potential in me and obviously it’s a good experience for me… I want to kick on now and keep going.”

On the topic of his Owls contract, Moore told The Star this week, “Hopefully we will have some more news on that in the week ahead.”