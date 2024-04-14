Missed chances, Danny Röhl's disappointment and opposition praise: A Sheffield Wednesday recap
Wednesday missed a whole plethora of chances in the first half that should have put the game beyond doubt for them, but when Liam Palmer did give them a deserved lead early in the second half it felt like the stars were finally going to align for them - sadly, though, it wasn’t to be.
Luke Cundle broke free and slotted past James Beadle to make it 1-1, and instead of jumping out of the bottom three Wednesday slipped back down to 23rd place. You can watch the misses and goals in the video at the top of the page.
Danny Röhl was understandably disappointed after the final whistle, especially considering how in command his side were for much of the game, while Steven Schumacher spoke about the Hillsborough crowd when he spoke afterwards.
You can see check out the thoughts of both managers in the videos below:
