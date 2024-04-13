With other results going as they did, Wednesday really needed to get back to winning ways at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, and in front of a big crowd at S6 they came flying out of the blocks from kick off.

They should have put the game to bed, really, and when Liam Palmer opened the scoring it looked like there would be only one winner - but Luke Cundle, sadly, had other ideas. For a while they were out of the bottom three, but instead they’ll end the weekend back in 22nd place.

Here’s how we rated the Owls on what could prove to be a pivotal afternoon in South Yorkshire:

James Beadle - 7 A tidy enough performance from Beadle, who did everything well that that could have been asked for him. Couldn't have done anything about the equaliser, and didn't really have too much to in terms of shot-stopping otherwise.

Pol Valentin - 7 A tireless performance up and down the right side for Wednesday, worked hard and showed some really nice touches as well.

Michael Ihiekwe - 7 A strong showing from the big Owls defender, who won plenty of aerial battles - including the one that set Palmer up for the opening goal of the game.

Akin Famewo - 7 Did well on the day, worked hard in Wednesday's backline and will be devastated - like the others - not to have come away with a clean sheet.