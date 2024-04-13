Watch the goals as Sheffield Wednesday squander lead against Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday very nearly got out of the bottom three on Saturday - but it wasn’t to be.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 13th Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
The Owls played host to the Potters as part of what had become a massive relegation battle in the Championship, and this afternoon’s game offered another opportunity for Danny Röhl’s side to climb out of the relegation zone.

Wednesday did brilliantly in midweek to fight back against in-form Norwich City to earn a 2-2 draw, and with other results going their way before this weekend it opened things up again. A shock victory for Plymouth Argyle over Leicester City last night gave the Pilgrims a big boost, but victory this afternoon would’ve taken the Owls 21st if Huddersfield Town didn’t beat Bristol City.

Röhl made changes once again as his side sought three points on home soil, and they welcomed back Iké Ugbo as he returned to the starting XI after missing the Norwich game, while Will Vaulks was also back into the XI following his superb cameo in midweek.

Liam Palmer gave them the lead in the second half, but Luke Cundle scored eight minutes later to make sure that the hosts didn’t claim all three points - you can see both goals below:

Here’s how the two teams lined up:

Some prematch reading for you:

