Danny Röhl says Sheffield Wednesday have one of two choices heading into final showdown
The Owls grappled momentum of a nervy game and looked to have taken a result that would have pushed them out of the relegation zone for the first time since August when Liam Palmer thundered home a 68th-minute strike to send Hillsborough into raptures.
That was until Potters substitute Luke Cundle produced a gut-punch equaliser eight minutes later to keep the gap between the two sides at three points. Wins elsewhere for Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers cost the Owls a point and a place in the survival scrap, with the complexion of the relegation scrap tilted with only three matches yet to play.
“It’s hard to take,” Röhl told reporters post-match. “We dominated the game, had so many chances. After 10 minutes perhaps it could have been 3-0. It was similar to the Swansea game, chances but it is just a draw, just a draw. At the moment draws don’t help. It is hard to take today but again we must go. I will lift my players and the good thing is we are just one point behind.
“It’s football. Across the whole game James had only one save to make, that’s it. The second one iis a goal. We were on the front foot, we had the stadium behind us and we showed a good performance. But all in all it is about results. Even at home we have just three draws. In our situation it is not enough to make the step.
“We will try it. Three more games, nine points to take and this is what we will try.”
Wednesday have repeatedly been dealt blows throughout Röhl’s reign and have fought back to put themselves within a result of the safety places. The German coach back his side to ‘go again’ by taking a win at Blackburn next weekend.
“I don’t know what Stoke felt about the game,” he continued. “I think they know how strong we are at home and how we play. We were on the front foot, we created a lot of chances. We had the momentum, they had one chance and used it. Now we have two ways; we can be disappointed and take it to the next week, or we say ‘No, we do it again’. We will lift and try again. This is what we will do.”