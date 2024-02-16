News you can trust since 1887
Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday team news as 7 ruled out but 1 returns to contention - gallery

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's visit to Championship rivals Millwall.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT

Saturday's visit to fellow strugglers Millwall could go down as one of Sheffield Wednesday's biggest games of the season as the two sides battle against relegation from the Championship.

Both the Owls and their hosts fell to midweek defeats against promotion contenders as Wednesday were beaten by runaway leaders Leicester City on Tuesday night before Ipswich Town inflicted a 4-0 home loss on Millwall just 24 hours later.

Those results left both sides sat in the bottom four of the Championship ahead of Saturday's meeting at The Den - although it is Wednesday who are left with ground to make up as they travel to the capital sat seven points adrift of Joe Edwards' side.

With a potentially pivotal 90 minutes lying in wait, both managers have some major calls to make before their finalise their plans for the game. Ahead of Wednesday's trip to The Den, The Star assesses the latest injury news as Danny Rohl's men look to kickstart their bid to avoid an immediate return to League One.

The Scotland international suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury in the recent defeat against Hull City and is expected to remain on the sidelines.

1. OUT: Kevin Nisbet - Millwall

The Scotland international suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury in the recent defeat against Hull City and is expected to remain on the sidelines. Photo: Paul Harding

Longman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the recent draw with Preston North End and will not feature against Wednesday.

2. OUT: Ryan Longman - Millwall

Longman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the recent draw with Preston North End and will not feature against Wednesday.

Emakhu has been hit with a double injury whammy. He's contending with an ankle niggle as well as a shoulder problem.

3. OUT: Aidomo Emakhu - Millwall

Emakhu has been hit with a double injury whammy. He's contending with an ankle niggle as well as a shoulder problem.

It seems likely Pedersen will remain on the sidelines until the final weeks of the season.

4. OUT: Kristian Pedersen - Sheffield Wednesday

It seems likely Pedersen will remain on the sidelines until the final weeks of the season.

