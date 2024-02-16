Saturday's visit to fellow strugglers Millwall could go down as one of Sheffield Wednesday's biggest games of the season as the two sides battle against relegation from the Championship.

Both the Owls and their hosts fell to midweek defeats against promotion contenders as Wednesday were beaten by runaway leaders Leicester City on Tuesday night before Ipswich Town inflicted a 4-0 home loss on Millwall just 24 hours later.

Those results left both sides sat in the bottom four of the Championship ahead of Saturday's meeting at The Den - although it is Wednesday who are left with ground to make up as they travel to the capital sat seven points adrift of Joe Edwards' side.

With a potentially pivotal 90 minutes lying in wait, both managers have some major calls to make before their finalise their plans for the game. Ahead of Wednesday's trip to The Den, The Star assesses the latest injury news as Danny Rohl's men look to kickstart their bid to avoid an immediate return to League One.

1 . OUT: Kevin Nisbet - Millwall The Scotland international suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury in the recent defeat against Hull City and is expected to remain on the sidelines. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Ryan Longman - Millwall Longman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the recent draw with Preston North End and will not feature against Wednesday. Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Aidomo Emakhu - Millwall Emakhu has been hit with a double injury whammy. He's contending with an ankle niggle as well as a shoulder problem. Photo Sales

4 . OUT: Kristian Pedersen - Sheffield Wednesday It seems likely Pedersen will remain on the sidelines until the final weeks of the season. Photo Sales