Sheffield Wednesday close to sell out for huge Championship fixture
The Owls have been given an allocation of 2,953 tickets for the encounter at the Den, a fixture that has taken on added importance following the results in midweek that left the Lions fourth bottom and currently the most catchable side for Danny Röhl’s outfit.
Wednesdayites have travelled brilliantly all season, as usual, and their fans were roundly praised by Leicester City supporters following the defeat in midweek. They’ll be looking to bring the noise once again in Bermondsey this weekend, and there aren’t many spaces left.
A statement from Wednesday on Thursday read, “The Owls travel to Millwall on Saturday and a limited number of tickets remain available for the clash at The Den. Approximately 300 tickets remain and are on sale until 3:00pm on Friday via our normal sales outlets.
“Tickets purchased online for collection will be available from the North Stand Ticket Office at The Den after 1:00pm on Saturday. There will be no ticket sales on the day.”
More tickets have sold since then, and according to the club’s website just 53 remain in the North Stand at the time of writing – and you’d expect them to be gone pretty soon, too.
The Owls could cut the deficit to four points if they manage to pick up a win in the capital, and Röhl will be desperate for them to build on their second half performance against Leicester in order to pick up three vital points.