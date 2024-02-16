Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals agree takeover 'worth £60m' amid Chansiri protests
Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals West Brom have announced a deal has been agreed and approved by the EFL for the takeover of the club by Florida-based entrepreneur Shilen Patel and his father.
The deal is worth a reported £60million with the pair purchasing Guochuan Lai’s 87.8 per cent majority in the club, with the takeover to be finalised next week. Patel has owned a minority stake in Serie A side Bologna since 2014 and is set to be appointed as chairman at the Hawthorns.
A club statement read: “Bilkul Football WBA, LLC – a company ultimately owned by Florida-based entrepreneur Shilen Patel and his father Dr Kiran C. Patel – has reached an agreement to acquire an 87.8 per cent shareholding in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the parent company of West Bromwich Albion Football Club. The takeover has been approved by the EFL, with exchange and completion to take place next week.”
Shilen Patel added: “I am thrilled and grateful to have reached an agreement to become the custodian of West Bromwich Albion Football Club. The club’s exceptional history, support, and potential set it apart even here in the cradle of football.
“My goal is to help the club achieve a future worthy of its history as a pioneering top-flight club that marshals the pride and passion that have defined the Albion for generations. I am excited to get started at The Hawthorns and look forward to the deal completing next week.”
West Brom's takeover announcement comes amid fan protests at Sheffield Wednesday calling for Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club. Last week, flyers were handed out by The 1867 Group in protest against the ownership with a number of fans in Hillsborough holding the yellow cards aloft to make their feelings clear.