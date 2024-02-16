News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero could secure 'outstanding' achievement v Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer will make his 424th appearance for the club if he features against Millwall this weekend.
Joe Crann
Published 16th Feb 2024
It might sound like a random number, and it's not quite the milestone of 400 that he hit last year, but what 424 outings would mean for 'Palms' is a big deal indeed.

The 32-year-old went level with Owls great, Mark Hooper, when he came on against Leicester City in midweek - an achievement in itself - and his next outing will see him do the same for Ernest Blenkinsop and Teddy Davison, putting him joint ninth in the club's list of all-time appearance makers.

Just eight players in the long history of Sheffield Wednesday have made more than 424 outings for the club, and his current manager, Danny Röhl, says that it will be an 'unbelievable' thing that Palmer has managed to do.

“It’s massive,” he told The Star. “In modern football it’s outstanding to be part of one club for so long. It’s unbelievable and shows his heart is still with Wednesday, he gives everything. Liam has always been part of the ups and downs - in the last weeks and last years - here at this club.

"Like I say, it’s outstanding and you will not find many players in modern football who can do what he’s done at one club.”

Once Palmer passes Blenkinsop and Davison the next player to catch will be the great Johnny Fantham with 434 appearances - something he could still achieve this season - but he'll need a new deal and an extended Hillsborough stay if he's going to catch Don Megson on 442.

