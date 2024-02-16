Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It might sound like a random number, and it's not quite the milestone of 400 that he hit last year, but what 424 outings would mean for 'Palms' is a big deal indeed.

The 32-year-old went level with Owls great, Mark Hooper, when he came on against Leicester City in midweek - an achievement in itself - and his next outing will see him do the same for Ernest Blenkinsop and Teddy Davison, putting him joint ninth in the club's list of all-time appearance makers.

Just eight players in the long history of Sheffield Wednesday have made more than 424 outings for the club, and his current manager, Danny Röhl, says that it will be an 'unbelievable' thing that Palmer has managed to do.

“It’s massive,” he told The Star. “In modern football it’s outstanding to be part of one club for so long. It’s unbelievable and shows his heart is still with Wednesday, he gives everything. Liam has always been part of the ups and downs - in the last weeks and last years - here at this club.

"Like I say, it’s outstanding and you will not find many players in modern football who can do what he’s done at one club.”

