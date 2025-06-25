Former Sheffield Wednesday chairman Milan Mandaric has released a statement signalling his backing away from involvement in efforts to facilitate a takeover from the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

The Serbian businessman, who has owned Portsmouth and Leicester City as well as clubs across Europe, told BBC Sheffield last week that he intended to speak with figures including current Owls finance director John Redgate and former vice-chairman Paul Aldridge in an effort to alleviate the club from its current malaise under the ownership of Chansiri.

Mandaric sold the club to Chansiri in 2015.

Mandaric, 86, is believed to be in the UK on what was suggested to be a three-day visit to London. In a statement released to BBC Sheffield, he stated he remains ‘very concerned’ about the ongoing problems at Hillsborough but will not be pursuing further involvement in any attempt to help the club at this time.

“Further to my radio interview last week I have now had the opportunity to speak with both my advisors and close family in respect of how I might be able to assist Sheffield Wednesday at this difficult time,” the statement read. “I had hoped to meet Mr. Chansiri in London during my short trip, however unfortunately after contacting him he confirmed he would not be in the UK at the time of my visit.

OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Whilst like all Sheffield Wednesday supporters I am of course very concerned about the current situation the club finds itself in. However, on reflection I feel it would not be in the best interest of finding the long-term solution we all want for me to explore further my heartfelt desire to assist at this crucial time for the club.

“I have several projects I am currently working on outside the UK and I do not believe I could devote the time it would take to return the club to the healthy condition I left it in a decade ago when Mr. Chansiri took over ownership from me.”

The Star reported earlier this week that US billionaire John Textor had an outline interest in the purchase of Wednesday after selling his share in Crystal Palace - but that the Owls were one of a number of teams that were of consideration to him. There is understood to be further interest from other parties, though The Star is not aware of anything beyond that.

Mandaric’s statement continued: “My understanding is that there are several interested parties who would like to discuss a potential purchase of the club and at such a important time I would not want my involvement to either slow down or hinder these discussions.

“I will continue to follow Sheffield Wednesday's fortunes closely and of course I would be as previously offered very happy to assist Mr. Chansiri or indeed any new owner of the club if requested, nothing would give me greater pleasure than seeing our team competing for promotion again in the coming seasons.

“I would like to thank all those that have contacted in the last few days for their incredibly kind comments, Sheffield Wednesday and its supporters remain as special to me today as when I left in 2015. Given the above I will not be making any further public comments at this time in respect of the club's situation.”

