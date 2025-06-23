Exclusive:Billionaire considering move to buy Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 20:06 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 20:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Billionaire businessman John Textor is considering a move to buy Sheffield Wednesday from Dejphon Chansiri, The Star understands.

The American, who recently sold his stake in Premier League Crystal Palace for a reported fee of around £190m, is said to be on the lookout for a new venture in English football, and the Owls are thought to have piqued his interest.

The Star understands that Textor is looking for an immediate re-investment into a team in England - most likely the Championship - and that Wednesday are one of a handful that are being considered. It’s understood that the Owls have been the subject of several approaches from interested parties in recent months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Whether the Owls become his final decision or not remains to be seen, but with their current financial turmoil they are certainly a club that need saving. Textor has financial muscle and experience as owner of the Eagle Football Group - whose stable includes Brazilian side Botafogo, Belgian outfit Daring Brussels - formerly RWD Molenbeek - and French giants Olympique Lyonnais as well as youth project FC Florida.

OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)placeholder image
OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Negotiating a sale with current chairman, Dejphon Chansiri - if it comes to that - may not prove to be easy, but the man nicknamed ‘Hollywood's Virtual Reality Guru’ would certainly have the financial clout to do so.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s known to be considerable interest in the Owls at present despite their transfer embargo and three-window fee restriction due to unpaid wages, but Textor’s level of wealth could blow others out of the water. A Florida-based consortium has had two bids rejected by Chansiri recently, with the Owls owner believed to be eager to recoup some of the money he’s spent during his time as Owls owner.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Rangers weighing-up signing of Sheffield Wednesday's highly-rated ex-Arsenal man

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice