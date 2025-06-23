Exclusive:Billionaire considering move to buy Sheffield Wednesday
The American, who recently sold his stake in Premier League Crystal Palace for a reported fee of around £190m, is said to be on the lookout for a new venture in English football, and the Owls are thought to have piqued his interest.
The Star understands that Textor is looking for an immediate re-investment into a team in England - most likely the Championship - and that Wednesday are one of a handful that are being considered. It’s understood that the Owls have been the subject of several approaches from interested parties in recent months.
Whether the Owls become his final decision or not remains to be seen, but with their current financial turmoil they are certainly a club that need saving. Textor has financial muscle and experience as owner of the Eagle Football Group - whose stable includes Brazilian side Botafogo, Belgian outfit Daring Brussels - formerly RWD Molenbeek - and French giants Olympique Lyonnais as well as youth project FC Florida.
Negotiating a sale with current chairman, Dejphon Chansiri - if it comes to that - may not prove to be easy, but the man nicknamed ‘Hollywood's Virtual Reality Guru’ would certainly have the financial clout to do so.
There’s known to be considerable interest in the Owls at present despite their transfer embargo and three-window fee restriction due to unpaid wages, but Textor’s level of wealth could blow others out of the water. A Florida-based consortium has had two bids rejected by Chansiri recently, with the Owls owner believed to be eager to recoup some of the money he’s spent during his time as Owls owner.
