Rio Shipston is set to play his final game for Cork City this week before returning to Sheffield Wednesday.

Cork play host to St Patrick's Athletic on Friday night, after which Shipston is due to return back home to begin preseason training at Middlewood Road. The Star understands that the Rebel Army were keen to try and extend the 20-year-old’s loan spell in the League of Ireland Premier Division, however it doesn’t look like that will be happening.

Shipston has racked up some valuable minutes during his loan spell, playing 20 games and getting two assists in Ireland, and will now be hoping to try and force his way into the conversation at Wednesday following the exit of a number of players at the end of their respective contracts.

The central midfielder, who has played five senior games for the Owls, is expected to form part of first-team training alongside a number of other young players at Hillsborough, however questions remain over who will be overseeing the sessions given the continued speculation over the future of manager, Danny Röhl.

Having made appearances under both Röhl and Darren Moore previously, Shipston will be desperate to try and make a name for himself at his boyhood club, and a disjointed preseason whilst under embargo and a fee restriction could actually open up an opportunity for the Wednesday academy graduate.

He’s expected to be one of a number of academy players who form part of the first team ranks when preseason proper starts next week, however before that he’ll be hoping to try and end off his time in Cork with a bang as they try to end a worrying winless run this weekend at Turners Cross Stadium.